MOC: Average rebar price in China up 0.2 percent in Sept 22-28, 2025

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the September 22-28 period this year the average finished steel price in China fluctuated within a limited range.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel and hot rolled steel strip declined by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, the average prices of both high-speed wire rod and welded steel pipe remained stable, while the average price of rebar increased by 0.2 percent, all week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal increased by 2.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, while the average price of thermal coal remained unchanged, week on week.