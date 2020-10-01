﻿
English
Mining to be one of Peru’s biggest growing sectors in 2021

Thursday, 01 October 2020 21:32:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Peruvian ministry of mines and energy, Minem, expects the mining sector to be the nation’s biggest growing industry in 2021.

Miguel Incháustegui, minister of mines and energy, said that despite Covid-19, the GDP of Peru’s mining segment will experience a “rapid recovery,” which will be relevant enough to boost the Peruvian economy and generate jobs.

The Peruvian Central Bank (BCRP) estimated the GDP of the local mining sector to grow 14.4 percent in 2021, year-over-year.

“Mining will be one of the biggest growing sectors in next year, just behind civil construction, commerce and manufacturing,” said the minister.

As for the iron ore business, Shougang Hierro Peru is the country’s biggest and key iron ore producer and exporter.


