Mining investments in Peru slightly increase in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:13:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mining investments in Peru in January increased 1.3 percent, year-over-year, according to data released by the country’s ministry of mines and energy, Minem.

According to government’s data, mining investments in Peru totaled $278 million in January, up from $275 million in January 2021.

Minem said investments in beneficiation plants in January declined 9.6 percent, year-over-year, while investments in mining equipment and exploration in the same period rose 23.2 percent, and 11.1 percent, both on a year-over-year analysis.

Likewise, investments in infrastructure rose 7 percent, year-over-year. Investments in development grew another 25 percent, also on a year-over-year basis.