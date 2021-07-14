Mexico’s Deacero eyes procurement contracts in Italy

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 19:05:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Deacero seeks to increase its volume of procurement contracts from Italian suppliers, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to an invitation by an Italian industry trade group, SACE, sent to Italian suppliers, Deacero will meet to discuss “potential business opportunities” with local companies.

“Deacero, a leading group in production and distribution of wire (rod) and long steel worldwide … is interested in meeting Italian suppliers of technologies for recycling of ferrous materials, steel production and processing equipment and machinery,” the invitation said.

The live meeting will take place on July 21 at 4pm (GMT+2). The invitation also said the Mexican companies is interested in meeting suppliers for “handling and distribution.”

“The webinar will feature a presentation of new business opportunities for the Italian SMEs operating in the steel sector,” the invitation said.

SACE representatives, Deacero and Danieli Group executives will also join the webinar. Jesus Aguilar Pratt, VP of Business Development at Deacero, Ivan Edgar, VP of Procurement at Deacero, Carlos Rodriguez, VP of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement at Deacero, and Alberto Voltolina, VP Sales North America for the Danieli Group, were list as some of the several speakers.

Danieli has been a known supplier for Deacero’s Ramos Arizpe mill. Until late 2018, Danieli had supplied four mini-mills to Deacero, with a combined eight rolling mills for bars, wire rod and merchant bars.