Deacero opens office in Washington, D.C to support its US business

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:26:11 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican steelmaker Deacero has opened an office in Washington, D.C, to support its business in the US.

The US is Deacero’s key market, a media report citing Deacero said. Deacero already has mills in Texas and Missouri and an “extensive distributors network.” The company said it has a workforce of 8,000 people, 17 mills and 26 distribution centers.

Deacero said the set-up of a US-based office will help it “consolidate” what it considers to be its position as one America’s most sustainable steelmakers.


