Deacero opens office in Washington, D.C to support its US business

Mexican steelmaker Deacero has opened an office in Washington, D.C, to support its business in the US.
The US is Deacero’s key market, a media report citing Deacero said. Deacero already has mills in Texas and Missouri and an “extensive distributors network.” The company said it has a workforce of 8,000 people, 17 mills and 26 distribution centers.
Deacero said the set-up of a US-based office will help it “consolidate” what it considers to be its position as one America’s most sustainable steelmakers.