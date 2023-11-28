Deacero to build fifth mini mill in Mexico

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 01:32:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Grupo Deacero, the largest recycler of metal scrap to produce steel in Mexico, will build its fifth mini steel mill with a capacity of 1.5 million metric tons (mt) in the northern city of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Italian technology provider Danieli reported in a press release.

“Mexican steel producer Deacero awarded Danieli the order for a new 1.5 million metric tons per year (Mtpy) minimill for production of large sections up to 27 inches. This will be the fifth Danieli minimill for Deacero,” Danieli reported.

The new mini mill has a 150-ton “Zero-Man-Around” EAF, with automatic raw material supply.

The new mini steel mill will be in the same city where it was announced last September that Grupo Deacero's fourth mini steel mill would be installed, which will also be with Danieli technology.

The start-up of the plant is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 in Ramos Arizpe, located 45 miles west of its headquarters in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The details of the investment were not revealed, but in September it was reported that the company will invest $1.0 billion in the expansion of its steel mills in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato and the northern state of Coahuila.

The increase in production capacity will be divided into the production of beams, structural profiles and commercial profiles and for long products (rebar and wire rod).

Data from Canacero show that Deacero currently produces billet, rod, wire rod, wire and derivatives, steel bars, commercial profile and structural profile.

Currently, the company's steel production capacity is more than 4.5 million mt per year. The company owns more than 20 metal scrap collection and processing centers. It even recently announced the purchase of five powerful scrap metal shredders from Danieli.