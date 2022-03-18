Deacero investing $20 million in new steel mill

Friday, 18 March 2022 19:52:10 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Deacero will invest MXN 420 million ($20.5 million) in a new profile and galvanized steel mill in Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, according to the governor of Coahuila state, Miguel Riquelme.

The governor said on Twitter the project will generate 300 new job positions during its construction phase. The plant should have a workforce of 450 people.

A media report by El Financiero said the plant will have a 180,000 mt/year capacity to produce profiles at a first stage, expected for 2022 and 2023. Later, by 2024-2026, it will add 135,000 mt/year in capacity, El Financiero said.