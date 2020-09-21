Deacero, SFK team up to reduce downtime at Celaya rolling mill

Monday, 21 September 2020 23:36:24 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican steelmaker Deacero and manufacturer SFK have teamed up to reduce downtime at Deacero’s Celaya rolling mill, SFK said.

SKF will provide the Mexican steelmaker covering bearings, bearing remanufacturing, maintenance services as well as engineering and tool application services.

SKF said it expects to increase bearing service life and machine uptime, while also reducing overall maintenance costs and improving output and sustainability performance at the Celaya mill.

“Market trends are pushing manufacturers for improved quality, cost reduction and just-in-time production. SKF's service help us to achieve this, whilst at the same time bringing innovative solutions that help us continue to deliver value to our customers,” said Ivan Martinez, central negotiation director at Deacero.