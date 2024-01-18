﻿
Mexico recorded $110.7 billion in FDI announcements in 2023

Thursday, 18 January 2024
       

The Mexican government recorded 378 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) announcements in 2023 totaling $110.7 billion, investments that could be made in the next two to three years, the Ministry of Economy reported on its social networks.

The government entity in charge of regulating FDI in Mexico reported that the 10 largest investing countries total $100.9 billion, a figure that represents 91.2 percent of the total recorded. The largest investor continues to be the United States with announcements of $42.1 billion (38.1 percent of the total), followed by China with $11.2 billion (11.9 percent) and Denmark with $10.2 billion (9.2 percent).

Three countries concentrate 59.1 percent of the total with $65.5 billion: Australia, South Korea, Argentina, Germany, France, Taiwan and the Netherlands, the investment of those 10 countries is $100.9 billion, which is equivalent to 91.2 percent of the total.

By industry, the largest focus of investment is the manufacturing industry with an investment announcement of $52.6 billion, a figure that represents 47.5 percent of the total. Of the main investment projects counted by the Ministry of Economy are that of the American Tesla with $10.0 billion, the Korean KIA Motors with $6.0 billion, the Italian-Argentine Ternium with $3.8 billion and Jetour (Chinese automotive company) with $3.0 billion.

Investment in the energy industry concentrates the interest of $23.6 billion (21.3 percent of the total), the transportation industry with $17.3 billion (15.7 percent of the total), the construction industry with $9.3 billion (8.4 percent of the total) and the commerce sector with $4.3 billion (3.9 percent of the total).

From this expectation, it is important to mention that in the first nine months of last year, Mexico attracted $32.9 billion in FDI, 2.4 percent more compared to the January-September 2022 period.


