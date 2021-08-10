﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexico opens consultation for Canacero-oriented regulation

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 22:18:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has opened a consultation for a Canacero-designed steel norm, known as PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020. Canacero is Mexico’s steel association.

SE said the public consultation is open for 60 working days. The PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020 norm sets the probe methods for determining the both the Young’s, the Tangent and the curve modulus of structural materials. The Young’s or elasticity modulus measures the stiffness of a material.

SE said the PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020 regulation shall replace the NMX-B-029-CANACERO-1985 one.


Tags: Mexico  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

Ternium to add 600,000 mt capacity at Pesqueria plant by year-end
06  Aug

Mexican auto production and exports decline in July
30  Jul

Minera Autlan reduces net loss in Q2
30  Jul

Mexico’s AHMSA posts net profit in Q2
14  Jul

Mexico's ICH sees net profit surge upward in Q2