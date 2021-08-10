Mexico opens consultation for Canacero-oriented regulation

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 22:18:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has opened a consultation for a Canacero-designed steel norm, known as PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020. Canacero is Mexico’s steel association.

SE said the public consultation is open for 60 working days. The PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020 norm sets the probe methods for determining the both the Young’s, the Tangent and the curve modulus of structural materials. The Young’s or elasticity modulus measures the stiffness of a material.

SE said the PROY-NMX-B-029-CANACERO-2020 regulation shall replace the NMX-B-029-CANACERO-1985 one.