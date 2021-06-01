﻿
English
Mexico extends AD over steel wire imports from China for five more years

Tuesday, 01 June 2021
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, has extended for five more years existing anti-dumping (AD) duties over the imports of Chinese steel wires. The decision to extend the AD duties follows a request from domestic producers Deacero and Aceros Camesa on October 31, 2019.

SE said Chinese imports of the product will continue to be subject to a $2.58/kg tariff. The five-year extension will start from December 17, 2019.

SE said the AD duties apply for a wide range of steel wires produced under different norms, including steel wire ropes, drawn steel wires and stranded steel wire ropes. The products subject to the existing AD duties fall under HS codes 7312.10.01, 7312.10.05, 7312.10.07 and 7312.10.99.


