Mexico exempts duties for Chinese cut-to-length steel plates

Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:09:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, eliminated anti-dumping (AD) duties on imports of Chinese plates, also known as medium plate, heavy plates, hot rolled carbon steel plate and cut-to-length steel plates.

The Chinese products were previously subject to an AD duty of 33.98 percent. The products that were subject to AD duties fell under HS codes 7208.51.01, 7208.51.02, 7208.51.03, 7208.52.01, 7225.40.01 and 7225.40.02.

SE said eliminating the AD duties wouldn’t harm the Mexican steel industry. Domestic producer Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) filed a sunset review request in September 2019.


