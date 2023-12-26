Mexico begins sunset review of seamless steel pipe imported from China

Tuesday, 26 December 2023 00:42:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Mexican government announced that it initiated a sunset review of the compensatory duties on imports of seamless steel pipe from China with a nominal external diameter equal to or greater than 2” (60.3 mm) and less than or equal to 4” (114.3 mm). Currently the fee is $1,568.92 dollars per metric ton (mt).

“The beginning of the administrative procedure to examine the validity and the ex officio review of the definitive compensatory quotas imposed on imports of seamless steel pipe originating in China is declared,” published the Mexican government through the Ministry of Economy ( SE) in the official government gazette (DOF).

The products enter Mexico through tariff items 7304.19.01, 7304.19.04, 7304.19.99, 7304.31.01, 7304.31.10, 7304.31.99, 7304.39.01, 7304.39.10, 7304.39.11, 7304.39.91 , 7304.39.92 and 7304.39.99 of the Law of General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE).

The period of examination and ex officio review was set from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023, and the period of analysis was from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2023.

The Mexican unit of Luxembourg-based steelmaker Tenaris, Tubos de Acero de México (Tenaris-TAMSA) requested the Mexican government for the analysis. Tenaris-TAMSA is the largest producer of seamless steel pipes in Mexico.

After an antidumping investigation, the Mexican government decreed in January 2014 a definitive countervailing duty of $1,568.92 mt. In 2019, after a sunset review, the same compensatory fee was maintained for five more years. Now the third review begins.