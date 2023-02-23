﻿
Mexico and Turkey to resume free trade agreement negotiations

Thursday, 23 February 2023
       

In a business meeting between businessmen from Mexico and Turkey in Mexico City, an agreement was signed to ratify the trust between the two nations and to resume negotiations between the governments to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to Mexican press reports.

"An agreement was signed to ratify the trust between Mexico and Turkey regarding the import and export of various products from cosmetics, clothing, steel, auto parts, machinery and vehicles," published the WRadio radio network, citing Jose Zozaya, president of the Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

For his part, Miguel Torruco Marques, Secretary of Tourism (Sectur) of the Mexican government, wrote in a Twitter message that he received the Turkish ambassador in Mexico, İlhan Kemal Tuğ, so that "we strengthen our ties of cooperation and we will work together to strengthen the tourist flow and air connectivity."

In 2013, almost a decade ago in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to establish a High Level Binational Commission. The agreement included avoiding tax evasion in terms of Income Tax (ISR), exchange of customs information, an agreement on air services, credit cooperation for exports between Bancomext and Turk Eximbank.

In addition, the reciprocal protection of investments, the terms of reference for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), combating illicit drug trafficking, combating organized crime and terrorism, among others.

Kemal pointed out his interest in resuming the FTA negotiations, which, if signed, will expand the commercial relationship between the two nations.


