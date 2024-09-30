Mexican rebar consumption down 4.1 percent in July

Mexico's apparent rebar consumption decreased 4.1 percent, year-over-year, in July to 304,000 metric tons (mt), the second consecutive annual decline and the third-lowest volume in the past 19 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Rebar production also declined in July. The decline was 12.9 percent, year-over-year, to 311,000 mt. That production volume is the second-lowest in at least the past 31 months (since January 2022).

In the January-July period, consumption decreased 6.5 percent to 2.26 million mt. Production decreased 10.5 percent to 2.30 million mt. Exports plummeted 57.9 percent to 90,000 mt.

The construction industry, according to Canacero, is the largest consumer of steel in the country.