﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican production of iron pellets decreases 3.8 percent in November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:32:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The production of iron pellets in Mexico decreased 3.8 percent in November, year-over-year, to 583,396 mt, the national statistics agency Inegi reported Thursday.

The average value of the metric ton in November 2022 was MXN 1,495, a figure that at today's exchange rate represents $77/mt. In pesos, the price decreased 5.9 percent in nominal terms (with inflation).

According to the report, the production volume of the four main steelmaking minerals decreased 3.8 percent. Non-coking coal production totaled 379,071 mt, down 3.5 percent, year-over-year, in November 2022. Coke totaled 36,594 mt, down 5.7 percent, and manganese production volume was 20,134 mt , 6.0 percent less.


Tags: Iron Ore Pellet Raw Mat Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows sharp increase in two days

11 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output and sales down in 2022 amid negative effects of war

11 Jan | Steel News

India’s Vedanta restarts iron ore exports from Karnataka after long lull

09 Jan | Steel News

India’s coking coal port traffic rises by 16.35% in April-December

05 Jan | Steel News

Board of India-based GIPL approves construction of second iron ore plant

30 Dec | Steel News

With small increase, Brazilian high-grade iron ore price remains in uptrend

21 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s coking coal import traffic via ports up 13% in April-November

06 Dec | Steel News

India’s Essar Group to invest $1.48 billion to build 14 million mt per year pellet plant in Odisha

05 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price sees another sharp increase

02 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets falls 8.6 percent in September

01 Dec | Steel News