Mexican production of iron pellets decreases 3.8 percent in November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:32:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The production of iron pellets in Mexico decreased 3.8 percent in November, year-over-year, to 583,396 mt, the national statistics agency Inegi reported Thursday.

The average value of the metric ton in November 2022 was MXN 1,495, a figure that at today's exchange rate represents $77/mt. In pesos, the price decreased 5.9 percent in nominal terms (with inflation).

According to the report, the production volume of the four main steelmaking minerals decreased 3.8 percent. Non-coking coal production totaled 379,071 mt, down 3.5 percent, year-over-year, in November 2022. Coke totaled 36,594 mt, down 5.7 percent, and manganese production volume was 20,134 mt , 6.0 percent less.