Friday, 31 July 2020 23:47:15 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet production in May declined 13.6 percent, year-on-year, but rose 7.31 percent, month-on-month, to 497,216 mt, statistics agency Inegi said on Friday.

According to Inegi, Mexican iron pellet output in the accumulated period of January to May dropped 16.3 percent, year-on-year.

The Mexican mining and metals production index in May rose 9.6 percent, month-on-month, but fell 16.9 percent, year-on-year.