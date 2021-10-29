﻿
Mexican iron pellet production declines in August

Friday, 29 October 2021 20:19:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican iron pellet output in August fell 4 percent, year-over-year, to 496,718 mt, according to a report from the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi, on Friday.

When compared to July, Mexican iron pellet production in August remained relatively, with a marginal 0.3 percent growth, Inegi said.

As for the accumulated period of January to August this year, Mexican iron pellet output declined 2.3 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in August dropped 2.7 percent, month-over-month, and decreased another 5.6 percent, on a year-over-year basis.


