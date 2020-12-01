Mexican iron pellet production declines 14.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:57:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet output in September fell 14.3 percent, year-over-year, to 487,165 mt, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi. On a monthly basis, iron pellet output in dropped 22.2 percent from 626,234 mt in August this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Mexican iron pellet production decreased 17.1 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in September declined 3.2 percent, month-over-month, and 1.8 percent, year-over-year.