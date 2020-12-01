﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production declines 14.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:57:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican iron pellet output in September fell 14.3 percent, year-over-year, to 487,165 mt, according to a report from statistics agency Inegi. On a monthly basis, iron pellet output in dropped 22.2 percent from 626,234 mt in August this year.

As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Mexican iron pellet production decreased 17.1 percent, year-over-year.

Inegi said the mining and metals production index in September declined 3.2 percent, month-over-month, and 1.8 percent, year-over-year.


Tags: Mexico  iron ore  pellet  North America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Nov

Mexico initiates sunset review on Japanese seamless pipes
18  Nov

Vale increases Laranjeiras dam risk to level 2 out of 3
05  Nov

Grupo Simec posts stronger Q3 results
04  Nov

Vale on track to stabilize iron ore output
03  Nov

Brazilian mining companies to spend $2.2 billion to decommission dams