Mexican iron pellet output increases 4.7 percent in April

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:27:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican iron pellet production in April increased 4.7 percent, year-over-year, to 485,203 mt, statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday. Mexican iron pellet output in April declined 2.4 percent, month-over-month, from 497,150 mt in March this year.

According to government data, Mexican iron pellet production in the accumulated period of January to April this year fell 5.5 percent, year-over-year.

Additionally, Inegi said the mining and metals production index in April grew 3.5 percent, month-over-month, and 27.3 percent, year-over-year.


