﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican iron pellet output declines in July

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 22:19:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican iron pellet output in July decreased 21.1 percent, year-over-year, to 469,721 mt, statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday.

According to government data, Mexican iron pellet production in July also fell 4.7 percent, month-over-month, from 492,953 mt in June this year.

As for the accumulated period from January to July this year, Mexican pellet output dropped 17.1 percent, year-over-year.

According to Inegi, the mining and metals production index in July rose 5.1 percent, month-over-month, and 6.2 percent, year-over-year.


Tags: raw mat  North America  pellet  iron ore  Mexico  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products
16  Sep

Vale aims to reach iron ore capacity of 450 million mt
11  Sep

Mexican industrial production declines July
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports