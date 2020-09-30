Mexican iron pellet output declines in July

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 22:19:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet output in July decreased 21.1 percent, year-over-year, to 469,721 mt, statistics agency, Inegi, said on Wednesday.

According to government data, Mexican iron pellet production in July also fell 4.7 percent, month-over-month, from 492,953 mt in June this year.

As for the accumulated period from January to July this year, Mexican pellet output dropped 17.1 percent, year-over-year.

According to Inegi, the mining and metals production index in July rose 5.1 percent, month-over-month, and 6.2 percent, year-over-year.