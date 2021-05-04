Mexican iron pellet output declines 14 percent in February

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 20:09:13 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican iron pellet production in February declined 14 percent, year-over-year, to 465,982 mt, according to a report from statistics agency, Inegi.

Mexican iron pellet output in February also dropped 5.5 percent, month-over-month, from 493,567 mt in January this year.

Mexican iron pellet output in the two-month period from January to February this year decreased 13.7 percent, year-over-year.

The mining and metals production index in February decreased 0.5 percent, month-over-month, and 1 percent, year-over-year.