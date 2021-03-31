﻿
English
Mexican iron ore pellet output declines 13.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 31 March 2021 19:46:53 (GMT+3)   |   Monterrey
       

Mexican iron ore pellet production in January decreased 13.3 percent, year-over-year, said statistics agency Inegi on Wednesday.

Inegi said Mexican iron pellet output in the first month of the year reached 493,567 mt, down from 569,546 mt in January 2020.

Inegi said Mexican iron pellet output in January also fell 3.1 percent, month-over-month, from 509,587 mt in December.

The mining and metals production index in January rose 1.2 percent, month-over-month, but decreased 0.9 percent, year-over-year.


