Mexican industrial production increases in December

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:21:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in December rose 2.4 percent, year-over-year, and 1.2 percent, month-over-month, according to data released on Friday by the local statistics agency, Inegi.

Inegi said industrial output in the local mining sector in December grew 1.3 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing industry sectors in December improved 3 percent, and 2.8 percent, year-over-year.

On the other hand, industrial production in the Mexican mining sector in December slightly fell 0.2 percent, month-over-month.

Industrial production in the local civil construction and manufacturing industry sectors in December increased 0.8 percent, and 1.9 percent, both on a month-over-month analysis.