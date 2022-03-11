﻿
Mexican industrial output increases 4.3 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:24:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in January increased 4.3 percent, year-over-year, and 1 percent, month-over-month, according to a report Friday from local statistics agency, Inegi.

Inegi said industrial production in the local mining sector in January grew 10.1 percent, year-over-year. Likewise, industrial output in the civil construction and manufacturing industry sectors in January rose 1.1 percent, and 4 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis.

Industrial output in the mining sector in January improved 7 percent, month-over-month. On the other hand, industrial production in the civil construction segment fell 0.2 percent, month-over-month, while industrial output in the manufacturing industry sector rose 0.3 percent, also month-over-month.


