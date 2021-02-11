﻿
English
Mexican industrial output in December declines 3.2 percent

Thursday, 11 February 2021 21:49:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican industrial production in December fell 3.2 percent, year-over-year, but slightly rose 0.1 percent, month-over-month, said statistics agency Inegi on Thursday.

According to government’s data, industrial production in the mining sector in December decreased 2.4 percent, year-over-year. Industrial output in the civil construction segment in December declined 12.3 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, industrial output in the manufacturing sector in December was 0.5 percent up, year-over-year.

Inegi said industrial production in the mining sector in December dropped 0.3 percent, month-over-month. Industrial output in the civil construction segment in December fell 2.7 percent, also on a month-over-month basis. On the other hand, industrial output in the manufacturing segment in December rose 1.1 percent, month-over-month.


