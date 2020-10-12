Mexican industrial output declines 8.4 percent in August

Monday, 12 October 2020 18:00:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican industrial output in August fell 8.4 percent, year-over-year, but increased 3.3 percent, month-over-month, statistics agency Inegi said on Monday.

According to Inegi, Mexican industrial production in August declined across all sectors on a year-over-year basis.

Inegi said industrial output in the mining and civil construction segments in August dropped 3.8 percent, and 14 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis. Industrial production in the manufacturing sector in August decreased 7.7 percent, year-over-year.

On the other hand, industrial output in mining segment in August rose 0.8 percent, month-over-month.

Industrial production in the civil construction and manufacturing segments in August grew 11.2 percent, and 0.8 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.