﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Mexican entrepreneurs expected to invest $30 billion domestically in 2024

Friday, 08 December 2023 21:56:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The Mexican Business Council (CMN), an exclusive civil association, announced that they will invest $30 billion in the country in 2024, the announcement was made in a private meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, according to press reports of press.

“The CMN will allocate $30 billion by 2024," published the Mexican newspaper El Financiero. The announcement was made by the business leader, Rolando Vega, president of the Mexican Business Council (CMN) after a private meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

On its website, the Mexican Business Council reports that it employs 1.6 million workers and contributes 17 percent of the Mexican GDP through 59 companies such as DeAcero, Frisa, Proeza (controller of Metalsa), Alfa, Bimbo, Cemex, among others. In 2019, they invested MXN 623 billion, a figure that at the exchange rate of that year, is equivalent to $32.4 billion. All companies are Mexican.

The investment committed for 2024 is equivalent to the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) received in Mexico in the first nine months of the year, which totaled $32.9 billion. FDI in 2019 totaled $34.6 billion.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexico reports FDI announcements totaling $106.4 billion in first nine months of 2023

08 Dec | Steel News

China’s LGMG inaugurates $140 million equipment plant in Mexico

08 Dec | Steel News

Mexican domestic scrap prices

08 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel producer prices in Mexico down 5.3 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Auto parts production in Mexico grows 15.8 percent in November

07 Dec | Steel News

Mexican new vehicles sales forecasted to increase in 2023, 2024

07 Dec | Steel News

Consumer confidence in Mexico up 12.3 percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 18 percent in November

06 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico reports blockade of its mining complex

06 Dec | Steel News

AHMSA to be reactivated, new owners request $600 million in loans

05 Dec | Steel News