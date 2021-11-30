﻿
Mexican economic activity increases 1.3 percent in September

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 21:23:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Mexican economic activity in September rose 1.3 percent, year-over-year, but slightly declined 0.4 percent, month-over-month, said the nation’s statistics agency, Inegi.

The statistics agency said primary activities in September fell 1.7 percent, year-over-year. On the other hand, secondary and tertiary activities in September rose 1.7 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively, both on a year-over-year analysis.

According to government data, all primary, secondary, and tertiary activities in September declined on a month-over-month basis.

Inegi said primary and secondary activities in September dropped 1.4 percent, while tertiary activities in the same period fell 0.3 percent, also on a month-over-month basis.


