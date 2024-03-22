﻿
English
Metso Corporation opens its largest service center in W. Australia

Friday, 22 March 2024 12:22:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has opened its largest service center globally in Karratha, Western Australia. The service center located in the Pilbara region will support the growing needs of mining customers, delivering more sustainable, state-of-the-art services.

The Karratha Service Center, with an investment totaling approximately €32 million, will also contribute to customers’ sustainability goals by extending the operating life of assets, increasing energy and water efficiency, and minimizing plant downtime. In addition, by reducing the need for long-haul freight between Perth and the Pilbara region, the center will reduce carbon emissions and offer faster access to critical spare parts.


Tags: Australia Oceania 

