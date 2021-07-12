Mescier starts to export billet from Bartın to European countries

Monday, 12 July 2021 16:02:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Mescier Demir Çelik, located in Bartın Organized Industrial Zone, has started exporting billet to European countries, according to local media reports. The company made its first shipment of 9,500 mt of billet from Bartın Port.

Mescier’s steel plant, which was established with an investment of $100 million and became operational in the first quarter of 2020, has an annual billet production capacity of 900,000 mt.

“We have been using most of the billets we have produced for a year as raw materials in our rolling mills, and we offer some of them to our domestic customers,” Kadir Yıldırım, the company representative, said. Mescier, which was importing billets in past years, started to produce billets in accordance with international quality standards and has started to export billets, SteelOrbis has learned. The company aims to export 600,000 mt of iron and steel annually.