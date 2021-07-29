﻿
Merge of 8 EAF mills forms 10 million mt Sichuan Metallurgical Group

Thursday, 29 July 2021 14:00:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sichuan Metallurgical Group Co., Ltd. was officially set up through merging eight steelmaking enterprises on July 27, signaling the birth of the new 10.49 million mt electric-arc furnace steelmaking group in China.

Through the merging of eight EAF steelmakers in Sichuan province, the Metallurgical Group has become China’s largest EAF (short-process) steelmaking group.

China aims to realize the EAF capacity taking up 15-20 percent of the overall crude steel capacity by 2025, compared to the current ratio of 10 percent. 


