Merge of 8 EAF mills forms 10 million mt Sichuan Metallurgical Group

Sichuan Metallurgical Group Co., Ltd. was officially set up through merging eight steelmaking enterprises on July 27, signaling the birth of the new 10.49 million mt electric-arc furnace steelmaking group in China.

Through the merging of eight EAF steelmakers in Sichuan province, the Metallurgical Group has become China’s largest EAF (short-process) steelmaking group.

China aims to realize the EAF capacity taking up 15-20 percent of the overall crude steel capacity by 2025, compared to the current ratio of 10 percent.