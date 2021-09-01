﻿
Mercedes-Benz to use fossil-free steel for prototype parts

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 11:53:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it will deliver fossil-free steel to Mercedes-Benz AG, which is planning to use it for prototype parts in its vehicles.

According to the company’s statement, the first prototype parts for body shells made of fossil-free steel are already being planned for next year. By 2039 at the latest, the Mercedes-Benz new passenger car fleet will become carbon dioxide-neutral along the entire value chain.

In 2026, SSAB plans to supply the market with fossil-free steel at a commercial scale after the conversion of its Oxelösund blast furnaces to an electric arc furnace and by using HYBRIT technology.

In August, SSAB delivered the world’s first fossil-free steel to its first customer, Volvo Group, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


