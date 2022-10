Monday, 17 October 2022 14:30:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Africa-based ferrochrome producer Merafe Resources has announced its production results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-September period this year, its ferrochrome production rose by 3.6 percent year on year to 286,000 mt. In the third quarter alone, the company’s ferrochrome output amounted to 84,000 mt, increasing by nine percent year on year.