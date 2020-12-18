Mechel’s anthracite output almost doubles in Jan-Nov

Friday, 18 December 2020 16:41:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has managed to achieve a significant increase in its anthracite output and sales during the first 11 months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the January-November period of the current year, the company’s output of anthracite reached 1.8 million of mt, increasing by 83 percent year on year. After processing at Southern Kuzbass Coal’s washing plants, the coal product is used as high-carbon fuel in the ferrous and non-ferrous industry as well as for limestone and sodium carbonate production. In the given period, Southern Kuzbass Coal shipped over 1.7 million mt of anthracite, mainly to Europe (Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Turkey) and Asia Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam).



“Russia is a leader on the global anthracite market, and our Southern Kuzbass Coal Company as a key producer makes a major contribution to maintaining that leadership. We see that demand for anthracites grows steadily both in the West and in the Eastern export markets,” Mechel Mining Management’s CEO Igor Khafizov said.