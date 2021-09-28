Mechel Service supplies rolled steel for construction of Irkutsk Polymer Plant

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 10:31:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that its trading division Mechel-Service supplied over 23,400 mt of fittings and beams for the construction of the Irkutsk Polymer Plant of Russia-based oil and gas company Irkutsk Oil Company.

Fittings and beams were produced by the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant, part of Mechel,

The Irkutsk Polymer Plant is the first plant in Eastern Siberia for the production of polymers from ethane. The planned annual capacity of the plant is 650,000 mt of polyethylene per year. The launch of the plant is scheduled for 2024.