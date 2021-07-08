﻿
Mechel Service improves its sales results by 10% in H1

Thursday, 08 July 2021 17:19:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Mechel-Service, a trading division of Russia-headquartered Mechel Group, has managed to improve its sales results in the January-June period this year compared to the same period of 2020.

According to the official statement, the company sold over 797,000 mt of steel products within the mentioned period, up 10 percent year on year. In particular, the rise in sales of merchant bars was 44 percent, with an increase in beam sales by 36 percent, while in the rebar and wire segments the increases were four percent and 27 percent, respectively, SteelOrbis has learned.

“This year, we plan to increase our presence in the hardware and the steel rope segment. We aim to continue creating stocks in the regions, and to establish covered storage facilities. We will keep on working on strengthening our positions in the merchant bar and beams segments,” Mechel-Service general manager Leonid Polyanskiy said.


