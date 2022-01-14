Mechel Service’ sales up 15% in 2021 amid construction industry demand

Friday, 14 January 2022 11:59:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel Service, a trading division of Russia-headquartered Mechel Group, managed to improve its sales results in 2021 compared to 2020.

According to its official statement, the company sold over 1.75 million mt of steel products within the mentioned period, up 15 percent year on year, amid higher demand from the construction industry. In particular, merchant bar sales rose by 35 percent, while beam sales were up by 38 percent, year on year.

“In recent years, demand has become more and more volatile and less dependent on the season. Thanks to competent supply management, Mechel Service was able to smooth out fluctuations in demand during the past year,” commented Leonid Polyansky, director general of Mechel Service LLC.