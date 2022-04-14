Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 95.3 percent in March

Thursday, 14 April 2022 12:16:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland increased by 540.6 percent month on month and were up by 95.3 percent year on year to 211,398 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in March China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.