Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 67.7 percent in Feb from Jan

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 13:46:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 67.7 percent month on month to 33,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in February the Australian domestic market was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.