Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 13.3 percent in Nov from Oct

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland declined by 13.3 percent month on month and rose by 36.1 percent year on year to 100,000 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China was the sole destination for manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


