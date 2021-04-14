Manganese ore exports via Port Hedland down 1.7 percent in March

Wednesday, 14 April 2021 11:09:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 108,235 metric tons, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in March manganese ore shipments from Port Hedland to Vietnam amounted to 77,000 mt, while the shipments to other locations in Australia totaled 31,235 mt.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.