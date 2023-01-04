Malaysia initiates AD reviews on CRC from South Korea and Vietnam

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 12:12:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has initiated administrative reviews regarding the antidumping duty on cold rolled coil (CRC) imports from South Korea and Vietnam.

The final determination of the reviews will be made within 180 days from the date of initiation.

In 2021, Malaysia imposed antidumping duty rates up to 33.70 percent for cold rolled coil products with thickness of 0.20-2.60 mm and widths of 700-1,300 mm effective until October 8, 2026, and up to 20.13 percent for cold rolled coil products with width more than 1,300 mm effective until December 24, 2024.