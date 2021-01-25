﻿
Malaysia revises AD duty on CRC from Vietnam

Monday, 25 January 2021 16:48:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced that it has revised the antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled coils of alloy and non-alloy steel from Vietnam. The ministry found that there was a substantial change in the dumping margin of the given country.

The investigation was initiated in July 2020, following a petition from domestic producer Bahru Stainless Sdn. Bhd.

The antidumping duty rates will be 7.42 percent for cold-rolled steel producer POSCO Vietnam and 33.7 percent for other Vietnamese steelmakers, effective from January 24 to May 23, 2021.

On December 28 last year, the provisional antidumping duty rates in the range of 7.73-34.82 percent for cold rolled stainless from Vietnam, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


