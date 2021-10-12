﻿
English
Malaysia issues final results of AD review on CRC from China, S. Korea and Vietnam

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 14:39:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on cold rolled coils from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The definitive antidumping duty rates on the given products are ranging at 35.89-42.08 percent for China, 11.55-21.64 percent for South Korea and 7.42-33.70 percent for Vietnam, effective from October 9, 2021 to October 8, 2026.

The products subject to the duties fall under the HS codes 7209.15.00 00, 7209.16.10 00, 7209.16.90 00, 7209.17.10 00, 7209.17.90 00, 7209.18.99 00, 7225.50.10 00 and 7225.50.90 00.


