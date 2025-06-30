 |  Login 
Maharashtra to set up largest vehicle scrapping facility in the state

Monday, 30 June 2025 12:46:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian utility service provider Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), an arm of the Maharashtra state government, will set up a vehicle scrapping facility through a public-private-partnership (PPP) model based on revenue sharing, a state government official said on Monday, June 30.

The official said that, spread across 100 acres, it would be the largest registered vehicle scrapping facility in the state, while the other ten located in the state were spread across 2-4 acres each.

The facility would be for scrapping end-of-life private vehicles as well as transport vehicles operated by MSRTC and offer an additional revenue stream for the latter, the official said.

However, he declined to disclose capacity of the new facility claiming that it would be decided once a private sector partner was selected by MSRTC through a bidding process.


