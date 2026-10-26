 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Liuzhou...

Liuzhou Steel's net profit down 95.14 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Monday, 26 October 2026 14:50:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Liuzhou Steel) has announced that in the first nine months this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 49.43 billion ($7.4 billion), down 2.69 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 32.02 million ($4.76 million), down 95.14 percent, year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Liuzhou Steel has registered an operating revenue of RMB 16.48 billion ($2.5 billion), up 2.19 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 44.1 million ($6.6 million), down 115.13 percent, year on year. 

In the first nine months, Liuzhou Steel's production outputs of steel plates, wire rod, CRC and HRC amounted to 2.11 million mt, 3.25 million mt, 2.99 million mt and 1.07 million mt, down 10.27 percent, down 17.54 percent, up 7.42 percent and up 25.09 percent year on year, respectively

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Local Chinese longs prices decline gradually, with the downtrend likely to continue

26 Oct | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.6% in mid-October 2026

26 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills' daily crude steel output down 2.3% in mid-October 2026, stocks up 1.5%  

26 Oct | Steel News

Local coke prices in China stop firming up

23 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Self-disciplined production control and inventory reduction as key factors to stable operations

23 Oct | Steel News

China's shipbuilding output surges by 50.7 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.799 billion in Jan-Sept 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 12-18, 2026

23 Oct | Steel News

Iron ore in China fluctuates near two-year low, CMRG inks long-term deal with Rio Tinto

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Asia wire rod prices stable as some decline in supply offset by poor demand

22 Oct | Longs and Billet