Liuzhou Steel's net profit down 95.14 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Liuzhou Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Liuzhou Steel) has announced that in the first nine months this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 49.43 billion ($7.4 billion), down 2.69 percent year on year, while posted a net profit of RMB 32.02 million ($4.76 million), down 95.14 percent, year on year.

In the July-September period this year, Liuzhou Steel has registered an operating revenue of RMB 16.48 billion ($2.5 billion), up 2.19 percent year on year, while posted a net loss of RMB 44.1 million ($6.6 million), down 115.13 percent, year on year.

In the first nine months, Liuzhou Steel's production outputs of steel plates, wire rod, CRC and HRC amounted to 2.11 million mt, 3.25 million mt, 2.99 million mt and 1.07 million mt, down 10.27 percent, down 17.54 percent, up 7.42 percent and up 25.09 percent year on year, respectively