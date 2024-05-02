Linde to supply industrial gasses to Sweden’s H2 Green Steel

Thursday, 02 May 2024 13:31:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global industrial gas and engineering company Linde has inked a deal with Sweden’s H2 Green Steel for the supply of industrial gasses to the latter’s large-scale green steel plant in Boden.

Within the scope of the deal, Linde will supply oxygen, nitrogen and argon to H2 Green Steel. This way, the Swedish company will be able to cut its carbon emissions by up to 95.0 percent.

Also, Linde Engineering, a subsidiary of Linde, will build, own and operate an air separation unit at the Boden plant with an investment of about $150 million. The ASU unit will efficiently recover and purify hydrogen from the top gas of the direct reduction iron furnace. This will minimize hydrogen losses and boost the overall efficiency of steel production. The new ASU unit is expected to be commissioned in 2026 and will provide atmospheric gases to Linde’s existing and new customers.

H2 Green Steel is currently building the world’s first large-scale green steel plant in Boden, which is expected to be operational by the end of next year. As SteelOrbis reported previously, the plant in question will produce five million mt of green steel by 2030, using renewable hydrogen.