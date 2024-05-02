Feralpi among European environmental leaders according to Financial Times

Thursday, 02 May 2024 16:14:07 (GMT+3) | Brescia

For the third consecutive year, Italy’s Feralpi Group has been included in the list of European climate leaders curated by the Financial Times in collaboration with Statista.

Among the 600 European companies committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, only 49 of them have roots in Italy, with only four operating in the construction and building materials sector.

According to a detailed analysis, Feralpi Group achieved a compound annual reduction rate (CARR), based on the sum of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, adjusted for revenue growth in the period 2017-2022, of 14.6 percent. This led to an overall reduction in core emissions of 9.2 percent over the same period.

“Being recognized as leaders in the fight against climate change for the third consecutive year by the Financial Times is a tangible sign of our concrete and ongoing commitment to promoting environmental sustainability,” said Giuseppe Pasini, president of Feralpi Group. “Our priority remains the production of high-quality steel with the least possible impact on the environment. To achieve this goal, we have implemented innovative ESG strategies, invested in process electrification, developed internal renewable energy sources, and are gradually reducing the use of fossil fuels. This further recognition confirms once again the validity of our path towards decarbonization, with the aim of generating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

All companies examined by the Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, were contacted for data verification and validation. The 600 companies with the greatest reduction in emission intensity were included in the final list of Climate Leaders 2024.