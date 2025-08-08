 |  Login 
Libya’s LISCO partners with SMS and Pitek Energy to boost output and drive green transition

Friday, 08 August 2025 16:04:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Libyan Iron and Steel Company (LISCO), one of North Africa’s leading steel producers, has entered two major international partnerships with German plantmaker SMS Group and energy country Pitek Energy. These collaborations are designed to expand production capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and position LISCO as a key player in the global green steel movement.

The partnership made with SMS Group aims to increase production capacity across key units, minimize operational malfunctions, reduce production costs and improve final product quality. In a separate initiative to align with global decarbonization goals, LISCO has also signed a strategic agreement with Pitek Energy, a German company specializing in clean energy solutions. The newly signed agreement focuses on energy efficiency projects, implementation of green steel technologies, launching renewable energy initiatives and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.


Tags: Libya North Africa 

